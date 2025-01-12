Mohali: Immigration firm owner held for 6-lakh fraud

Phase-11 police have arrested the owner of an immigration firm for allegedly duping an Uttar Pradesh resident and his associates of ₹6 lakh after promising to help them secure work visas for New Zealand. The accused was identified as Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 70 and owner of Multiaxis Immigration Consultants, Sector 67, Mohali. (HT)

He was arrested following the complaint of Subrat Nandi of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who, along with his associates had approached the accused for New Zealand work visas. Nandi alleged that the accused took ₹6 lakh from them, but handed them fake offer letters.

Following investigation, Phase-11 police, led by inspector Gagandeep Singh, arrested the accused on Friday. He is facing charges under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Immigration Act.