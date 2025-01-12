Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Immigration firm owner held for 6-lakh fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 12, 2025 08:26 AM IST

He was arrested following the complaint of Subrat Nandi of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who, along with his associates had approached the accused for New Zealand work visas

Phase-11 police have arrested the owner of an immigration firm for allegedly duping an Uttar Pradesh resident and his associates of 6 lakh after promising to help them secure work visas for New Zealand.

The accused was identified as Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 70 and owner of Multiaxis Immigration Consultants, Sector 67, Mohali. (HT)
The accused was identified as Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 70 and owner of Multiaxis Immigration Consultants, Sector 67, Mohali. (HT)

The accused was identified as Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 70 and owner of Multiaxis Immigration Consultants, Sector 67, Mohali.

He was arrested following the complaint of Subrat Nandi of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who, along with his associates had approached the accused for New Zealand work visas. Nandi alleged that the accused took 6 lakh from them, but handed them fake offer letters.

Following investigation, Phase-11 police, led by inspector Gagandeep Singh, arrested the accused on Friday. He is facing charges under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On