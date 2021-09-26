Mohali: Man shot during botched robbery

A scrap dealer’s driver was shot and injured when two miscreants tried to rob him and his brother of ₹10 lakh near Swara village in Mohali on Friday evening.

The victim, Parmod Kumar of Balongi, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital , Sector 32.

In his complaint to the police, Dhaminder Kumar, the brother of the injured man, said, “My brother and I were returning to Mandi Gobindgarh after selling scrap, when a car with its horn blaring came up behind us near Kasba Resort at Swara. We allowed the vehicle to pass, but the car intercepted us.”

Two masked youngsters who were armed with pistols alighted from the vehicle and walked up to their car. One of the men approached Parmod, who was driving the vehicle, while the other came towards Dharminder.

The accused tried to take the bag of money from Dharminder who managed to push the accused away by hitting him with a door of the car. At this, the other robber fired his weapon, which hit Parmod on the shoulder.

The bag of money, which was lying at Dharminder’s feet, was saved as people started gathering on hearing the gunshot, forcing the accused to drive away.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (shoot with attention to kill) , 379B (theft), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the Kharar (Sadar) police station. The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area, but no arrests have been made so far.