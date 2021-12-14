Money laundering: HC seeks status report in case against Khaira

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed the enforcement directorate (ED) to file a status report in money laundering case against Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Singh Thakur acted on Khaira’s plea seeking bail. The notice on behalf of ED was received by SV Raju, additional Solicitor General of India, who was directed by the HC to file a detailed reply within a week. The case has been listed for further hearing on December 21.

The ED had arrested Khaira on November 11. On December 6, a Mohali court had dismissed his bail plea, observing that the allegations are of serious nature and bail cannot be granted under these circumstances.

Khaira has claimed that the ED’s action was a case of “witch hunt” as he has been vocal against the three farm laws. The ED had initiated proceedings under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in January, even as there was a stay from the Supreme Court in the 2015 matter, it was claimed.

Raids were conducted in March, and even as the matter was pending before the high court, the arrest was effected though he was summoned 11 times since raids, the Congress leader claimed.

Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath assembly seat in Kapurthala district on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. He later floated a party, before joining the Congress in June this year.