Monopoly in tenders won’tbe allowed: Vipul Goyal

Haryana’s urban local bodies minister Vipul Goyal on Wednesday directed the municipal corporation functionaries to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of construction material used in development projects. Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goyal (Source: X)

Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of revenue, disaster management and civil aviation, said that monopoly in tenders would not be allowed and reiterated that all works would be allotted in a transparent and fair manner through negotiations.

Goyal was chairing a meeting to review and approve the Haryana tender rates for projects in the municipal councils of Narwana, Jind, Mandi Dabwali, Thanesar and Ratia here.

The meeting was attended by the urban local bodies department officials; district municipal commissioners from Jind, Sirsa, and Kurukshetra; and the chairpersons of the respective municipal councils. The minister directed them to complete the tender process within a month.

An official spokesperson said tender rates were fixed for various development works, including the lifting of garbage currently dumped near the Delhi-Ferozepur railway line in Jind Nagar Parishad, biological treatment of legacy waste behind Ram Bagh in Mandi Dabwali, and the laying of a synthetic track at Eklavya Stadium in Jind.

In addition, the construction of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay study centre in Narwana nagar parishad and rates for roads and streets with interlocking paving blocks in newly regularised colonies of Ratia nagar palika were also finalised.

Following a demand raised by the chairperson of Jind municipal council regarding the unnecessary delays by the technical wing in tender allocation, the minister directed the district municipal commissioner to conduct an inquiry within a month.

He further said that the past performance of the agency to which the work is being allotted should be thoroughly checked to ensure its work quality meets the required standards.

Regarding the shortage of employees in local bodies, the minister stated that a report detailing the staffing requirements of all nagar parishads and nagar palikas has been requested. This report is expected to be submitted to the headquarters soon so that the process of filling vacancies can be started.