Monsoon fury: 312 roads shut in Himachal, more rains likely

Rains continue to disrupt life in Himachal Pradesh, with 312 roads, including National Highway-305, being blocked adversely affecting connectivity. The NH-305 Aut to Sainj road in Kullu district is blocked at multiple places owing to landslides. A vehicle being lifted from the debris of a damaged road after heavy rainfall, in Kullu district, on Saturday. (PTI)

The Met department had issued an orange alert predicting light to moderate rain at many places accompanied by light thunderstorms/ lightning and one or two intense spells at isolated places in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi and Hamirpur. While light rain will be witnessed at a few places very likely in other districts.

A vacated four-storey house had collapsed in Balichowki of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh after the cave in of the land in Balichowki market due to monsoon rains on Friday night. This has also posed danger to four houses in the vicinity.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 97 electricity transformers were damaged and 51 water supply schemes were disrupted as of Saturday evening.

The SDMA said the cumulative death toll since June 20 has reached 298, of which 152 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 146 deaths were due to road accidents. The remaining casualties were attributed to other causes linked to the ongoing monsoon season.