Monsoon preparation in Ludhiana: Notices served on 159 unsafe building owners

To ensure residents safety during the monsoon season, municipal corporation (MC) has served notices to the owners of 159 unsafe buildings situated in different parts of the city. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that the building branch officials were directed to conduct a survey in the city and on the basis of that survey, notices have now been served to the owners. (HT photo for representation)

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the notices have been served by the building branch officials to the owners of unsafe buildings, and they have been directed to repair/demolish the illegal structures at the earliest. The notices have been served under Section 273 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

Of these 159 unsafe buildings, 48 are situated in different areas falling under Zone A of MC. While 21 are situated under Zone B, 35 are under Zone C and 55 unsafe buildings fall under Zone D of MC.

The owners have been directed to initiate the repair/demolish work at the earliest or else they would be responsible for any mishap or untoward incident followed by collapse of unsafe building during the rainy season. The civic body officials are also writing to the police department to get these unsafe buildings vacated as these poses’ danger to the lives of the residents.

MC commissioner Dachalwal said that the building branch officials were directed to conduct a survey in the city and on the basis of that survey, notices have now been served to the owners.

MC removes six encroachments from Shingar Cinema road

The tehbazaari wing of MC removed temporary encroachments from Shingar cinema road on Friday.

Action was taken against six shopkeepers who had committed encroachments outside their shops. The material kept on the road portion was confiscated by the civic team. Tehbazaari inspector Sunil Kumar said that action was taken on the direction of MC commissioner Dachalwal and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain.

Kumar further stated that one shopkeeper tried to create obstruction during the drive, following which a complaint has been lodged against him at Dharampura police chowki. He further stated that the drive against encroachments will continue in the coming days.