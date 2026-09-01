Monsoon session: Death of woman after childbirth: Those guilty of criminal medical negligence will not be spared, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that no one found guilty of criminal medical negligence in connection with the death of 23-year-old Rajni Sharma (alias Manju) following delivery at Kullu Hospital who had died on June 20, would be spared, while assuring that no innocent person or peaceful protester would be framed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the house during the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This assurance was given by Sukhu as the issue was raised in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly by the leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during the Question Hour on Monday.

On June 20, Rajni from Sunaru village in Mandi district was admitted for delivery. The attending doctor performed a surgery for the delivery, but her condition deteriorated afterward and she died on June 21. According to the family, Manju had informed the staff about her deteriorating health condition but a staff nurse dismissed the situation by claiming the woman was merely “acting” or feigning distress. Her death had led to protest followed by an indefinite hunger strike seeking action against the doctors. The health authorities had suspended the doctor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sukhu stated that while no guilty person would be spared, care would also be taken to ensure that no innocent person is punished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu stated that while no guilty person would be spared, care would also be taken to ensure that no innocent person is punished. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The investigation so far has revealed that the woman died due to excessive bleeding during childbirth and an impartial inquiry into the matter is underway. The investigation would be completed very soon,” said the CM.

“Prompt and legally appropriate action was taken following the death,” said Sukhu.

The CM said the government’s position was clear and that it was neither seeking to protect doctors nor persecute protesters.

Sukhu appealed to Opposition members not to politicise the death of the young woman and urged anyone possessing medical records, credible evidence or other relevant information to submit it to the government or investigating agency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said declaring a doctor guilty inside the assembly without an expert medical opinion would not constitute justice, just as dismissing the bereaved family’s allegations without a fair investigation would also be unjust.

Question had been answered in irresponsible manner: Jai Ram

Jai Ram Thakur while raising the question in the House had asked whether the inquiry had revealed any medical or administrative negligence and, if so, what action had been taken.

He said the question had been answered in an irresponsible manner. “The reply acknowledged that negligence had come to light, yet the findings of the different inquiries were inconsistent—the facts from the medical superintendent’s inquiry did not align with the report from the SDM inquiry,” said Thakur.

He stated, “The matter is serious as there are numerous questions regarding the doctor’s conduct, and oxygen was not made available, a fact admitted by the hospital administration itself. However, the government does not appear to be treating the entire episode with the necessary seriousness”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Matter under investigation: Shandil

In his reply, health minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil (retd) explained that the matter involves the medical system and is currently under investigation; two separate inquiries were ordered—one independent and one at the hospital level—to ensure a thorough review.

He stated that no doctor would ever desire a patient’s death, and the responsible doctor has been suspended, and the investigation is ongoing.

Death prompted protest outside hospital

Following an appeal on Facebook, around 2,000 people arrived at the Kullu hospital premises to protest and entered the hospital premises, demanding removal of the doctor and staff nurse involved in the treatment. At the time of the protest, 218 patients were admitted to the hospital, with 18 in the emergency ward. An FIR has been registered for the violation of the law, and action has been taken in accordance with rules and regulations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sukhu said citizens had the democratic right to protest peacefully, but demonstrations inside a hospital could not be allowed to disrupt patient care or endanger patients and medical staff.

Nano urea no longer mandatory: Minister

Agriculture minister Chander Kumar said in the assembly that in Himachal, farmers will no longer be compelled to accept Nano Urea alongside standard urea fertilizer when purchasing through cooperative societies.

He stated this while responding to a call attention motion—moved by Congress MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania under Rule 62—drawing attention to instances where depot holders were forcing farmers to buy ‘Nano Urea Plus’ along with regular bags of urea.

He said there are no directives from the Centre mandating that farmers be forced to purchase Nano Urea alongside urea.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Temple funds: Govt to move HC, says Agnihotri

The Himachal government is set to file a petition in the high court regarding the expenditure of temple offerings on social welfare activities.

Responding to an issue raised during ‘Zero Hour,’ deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri noted that temples are ubiquitous across Himachal. He said of these, approximately three dozen temples are under government administration, with major shrines like Chintpurni and Chamunda Mata receiving substantial offerings. While funds from these temples have traditionally been used for social causes, the HC has recently imposed restrictions on this practice. The matter is currently being examined from a legal perspective, following which a petition will be filed in the HC.

No proposal to lease profitable HPTDC units to pvt firms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state government has clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to outsource or lease profitable units of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to private companies, while eight HPTDC properties have been approved to be operated and maintained under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The clarification was given in the assembly in a written response to a question raised by Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal on the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session.

ADB-funded projects underway in Kullu, Manali

Responding to queries regarding HPTDC properties that remain closed in Manali and Kullu, the government said several renovation, conservation and reconstruction projects are underway under Phase-I of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded tourism development programme.