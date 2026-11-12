Month on, man held in Karnal murder case

The district police on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged connection with the murder of a Kurukshetra youth last month. A case was registered at the Karnal City police station, which led to the arrest of three suspects who revealed Shiva’s involvement during the intensive interrogation. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Shiva, a resident of new Valmiki colony, Hansi road, who was arrested near the Western Jamuna Canal bypass in connection with the murder.

A police spokesperson said that on October 24, Rajkumar from Ladwa, Kurukshetra, filed a complaint. He alleged that his son, Aman, and his friends had gone to Karnal, where Aman was attacked with a knife following an argument and died.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Karnal City police station. Subsequently, three suspects were taken into custody, who revealed Shiva’s involvement during intensive interrogation.