Moose Wala murder: Father Balkaur identifies six accused in court

Balkaur Singh, father of the slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala, in his maiden appearance before the Mansa court on Friday, identified six accused, including four alleged assassins, involved in the murder.

The court of the Mansa sessions judge Manjinder Singh partially examined Balkaur, the prosecution witness in the case.

The court will now hear the matter on November 14.

Balkaur’s counsel, Satinderpal Singh Mittal, said that in his chief examination today, Balkaur identified the alleged shooters—Deepak Mundi, Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Kuldeep Kashish, and the two other accused, Sandeep Singh alias Kekra and Baldev Nikku, who had allegedly given details of the movement of Moose Wala to the alleged assailants.

Balkaur, who was a witness to the murder of his son, also identified the twin vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a Bolero, used by the accused in the crime.

All accused, except Kashish, were physically produced in court on the plea of Balkaur, who, at the earlier hearing, had stated that he was unable to recognise the faces of the accused when they were presented through video conferencing.

Singer-turned-Congress politician, Moose Wala, was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the prime suspect in the murder case, which has been ruled as a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Soon after the murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing, claiming it was revenge for the murder of Vicky Middukhera, who was a close friend of the Bishnoi gang.