Moose Wala’s manager moves HC claiming threat from Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Sidhu Moose Wala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh, on Tuesday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking security and claiming that he apprehended threat to his life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, accused in the singer’s murder case.
Shaganpreet has also moved another petition seeking anticipatory bail in the murder case of Vicky Middukhera, a youth Akali Dal leader, who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Both the pleas are likely to be listed for hearing either on Thursday or Friday, said Vinod Ghai, a senior advocate.
Shaganpreet, 29, claimed that he was a close friend of the singer and working as a de-facto manager with Moose Wala and had gone to Australia on April 6.
“The petitioner is receiving death threats from the persons who are associates of Bishnoi and Brar,” the plea claims, adding that being his manager, he too apprehends the same fate as that of Moose Wala at the hands of these gangsters who believed that he had a role in the murder of the youth Akali leader murdered in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.
“The petitioner was neither named in the FIR (pertaining to murder of Middukhera) nor his role had surfaced during the investigation conducted for around eight months. The investigating agency, by taking the benefit of his absence, manipulated disclosure statement of one Ajay alias Sunny on April 10, 2022, introducing the name of petitioner,” the plea claims referring to probe into Middukhera’s murder .
It further adds that the disclosure statement was manipulated with “ulterior motives” and was recorded under “pressure and coercion”.
This is established from the fact that it was recorded after 8 months of the incident, the plea claims, adding that he has been “implicated in FIR on the basis of reported disclosure statement of a co accused.”
The investigating agency has “no other corroborative evidence in the form of call records or tower location or any kind of conversation between petitioner and co-accused,” the plea contends, adding that the manager had no links with the gang that allegedly murdered Middukhera.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics