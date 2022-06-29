Moose Wala’s manager moves HC claiming threat from Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

Sidhu Moose Wala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh, on Tuesday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking security and claiming that he apprehended threat to his life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, accused in the singer’s murder case.

Shaganpreet has also moved another petition seeking anticipatory bail in the murder case of Vicky Middukhera, a youth Akali Dal leader, who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Both the pleas are likely to be listed for hearing either on Thursday or Friday, said Vinod Ghai, a senior advocate.

Shaganpreet, 29, claimed that he was a close friend of the singer and working as a de-facto manager with Moose Wala and had gone to Australia on April 6.

“The petitioner is receiving death threats from the persons who are associates of Bishnoi and Brar,” the plea claims, adding that being his manager, he too apprehends the same fate as that of Moose Wala at the hands of these gangsters who believed that he had a role in the murder of the youth Akali leader murdered in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.

“The petitioner was neither named in the FIR (pertaining to murder of Middukhera) nor his role had surfaced during the investigation conducted for around eight months. The investigating agency, by taking the benefit of his absence, manipulated disclosure statement of one Ajay alias Sunny on April 10, 2022, introducing the name of petitioner,” the plea claims referring to probe into Middukhera’s murder .

It further adds that the disclosure statement was manipulated with “ulterior motives” and was recorded under “pressure and coercion”.

This is established from the fact that it was recorded after 8 months of the incident, the plea claims, adding that he has been “implicated in FIR on the basis of reported disclosure statement of a co accused.”

The investigating agency has “no other corroborative evidence in the form of call records or tower location or any kind of conversation between petitioner and co-accused,” the plea contends, adding that the manager had no links with the gang that allegedly murdered Middukhera.