Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh

Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday.

The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.

“The accused has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs by making and uploading an animated video of Guru Gobind Singh,” the complainant told the police.

Station house officer Jaspal Singh said the accused was booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 67-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The case against Bindra comes days after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to him and issued a warning of lodging a case.

SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas had said that Bindra, who is active on social media as a motivator, had uploaded an animation video of Guru Gobind Singh and Diwan Todar Mal, about which, the SGPC received various objections from the sangat.

He had said Bindra’s video was examined by SGPC’s Sikh Itihas Research Board, which revealed that he distorted the history by linking Diwan Todar Mal to the Jain community. Moreover, in the video, he also displayed the conversation of Diwan Todar Mal with Guru Gobind Singh, which is historically unfounded.

After SGPC’s legal notice, Bindra had reportedly sent a written apology to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.