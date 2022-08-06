Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh
Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday.
The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.
“The accused has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs by making and uploading an animated video of Guru Gobind Singh,” the complainant told the police.
Station house officer Jaspal Singh said the accused was booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 67-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The case against Bindra comes days after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to him and issued a warning of lodging a case.
SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas had said that Bindra, who is active on social media as a motivator, had uploaded an animation video of Guru Gobind Singh and Diwan Todar Mal, about which, the SGPC received various objections from the sangat.
He had said Bindra’s video was examined by SGPC’s Sikh Itihas Research Board, which revealed that he distorted the history by linking Diwan Todar Mal to the Jain community. Moreover, in the video, he also displayed the conversation of Diwan Todar Mal with Guru Gobind Singh, which is historically unfounded.
After SGPC’s legal notice, Bindra had reportedly sent a written apology to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.
Domestic violence: Sikh woman ends life in New York; blames husband, in-laws
A 30-year-old Sikh woman of New York committed suicide on August 3, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband, also a Sikh, for around eight years. The family belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. A video on the page described violence and abuse throughout her married life.
Ludhiana: Jewellery stolen from house in broad daylight
Two burglars broke into a house in Payal in broad daylight and decamped with gold jewellery. The complainant, Manjit Kaur, stated that there was nobody present at her home on August 2 as she had gone for a bhog ceremony and her husband was out of station. When she returned at around 3.05 pm, she saw an unidentified man standing outside her house while another was inside and the lock of her house was broken.
Shamlat land: High court stays June 21 instructions of Haryana government
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed operation of June 21 instructions of the Haryana government relating to reclaiming of shamlat land in village panchayats and areas under urban local bodies. The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil passed order on a clutch of pleas challenging the government instructions. This was never permissible under the Act.
Punjab pvt bus operators threaten strike on Aug 9
Private bus operators of Punjab on Friday warned to stop transport services in the state on August 9 in case of a failure of the government to fulfil their demands. The operators, among other demands have been asking for tax exemption and a hike in passenger fares. A member of the Punjab motor union, Sandeep Sharma said that the condition of all bus operators was pitiable and they were under debt.
Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman, daughter on social media
Fifteen months after the complaint was filed, a man has been booked for allegedly defaming a 43-year-old woman from Vishkarma Town and her daughter on social media. Gurwinder has been identified as a resident of Sector 32-A, 30, Gurwinder Singh, who was a supporter of former Congress MLA Kamaljit Singh Karwal and has since joined BJP.
