Chandigarh tribunal awards ₹25 lakh to widow of road mishap victim
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the widow of a Hisar resident who died in a road accident in February last year.
Ritu Rani, 20, had filed a claim petition against Sartaj Ahmad Mattoo of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly owned the vehicle involved in the accident, the driver, Anif Ashraf Dar of Kulgam and Chandigarh-based insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited.
The petition was filed in February 2021, under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, for grant of a ₹2 crore compensation on account of Sukhbir Singh’s death in the accident.
However, a compromise was affected between the claimants and the insurance company, with one of the claimants being a minor.
The company assured compensation of ₹25 lakh as full and final settlement, which shall be paid within a 45-day period, failing which it would carry interest a 9% from the date of filing of petition till payment.
“The award is hereby passed to the effect that the insurer shall pay a sum of ₹25 lakhs to the claimants within a period of 45 days from today failing which it would carry interest @9% from the date of filing of petition till date,” the order read.
It added: “The share of the child shall be deposited in the fixed deposit account of any nationalised bank fetching maximum rate of interest and the same may be released in his favour on his attainment of age of majority without further orders of this Tribunal.”
-
Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday. Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot.
-
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
-
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur. In-charge of CIA staff-2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
-
Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery
A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. SSDCH marks annual day Mohali Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, celebrated its annual day on the college premises. Local the chief guest on the occasion, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, inaugurated the event and congratulated the co-coordinator teams of faculty and students.
-
Uddhav Thackeray invites Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to join Sena for RS seat
Mumbai: Chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sent a delegation inviting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to formally join Sena. Sena minister Uday Samant, MP Anil Desai, and Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar met Chhatrapati at a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon with Thackeray's invitation. The party leader informed that Sambhajiraje was elected from the president's quota, and the name was suggested by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
