A 26-year-old fish seller was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants while riding his scooter near the EWS Colony crossing on Tajpur Road late Sunday night. A bullet hit him in the stomach, but despite the grievous injury, he managed to ride home before being rushed to the hospital. His condition is stated to be critical. The 26-year-old man sustained a bullet injury to the stomach; cops suspect personal rivalry. (HT)

The victim has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Ram Nagar on Tajpur Road. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

According to the complaint lodged by his mother, Reena, Vikas was returning from a nearby market on his scooter when two men on a motorcycle approached him. The pillion rider allegedly opened fire at him, hitting him in the stomach. The assailants fled after the shooting, while Vikas fell on the road.

Despite his injury, Vikas managed to get back on his scooter, ride home, and was then rushed to the hospital, his mother told police.

The Division No. 7 police have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons following Reena’s complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh, the investigating officer, said: “The victim’s condition is critical. He is not medically fit to record a statement. We are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene to identify and trace the assailants.” “We are probing all angles and suspect personal rivalry behind the attack,” he added.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, has been registered at the Division No. 7 police station, the assistant sub-inspector said.