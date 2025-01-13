Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muktsar: 3 trying to extort contractor caught in police encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jan 13, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The accused were identified as Sukhmander Singh, Lakhvir Singh and Sarwan Singh, had posed as aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extract money from the contraction. One of the accused, Sukhmander Singh, sustained a bullet injury in the exchange of fire and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Muktsar police arrested three persons, who had come to collect ransom from a local contractor, after an exchange of fire near Lubhanianwala village on late Saturday night.

The gangsters had demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore ransom from a contractor in Muktsar, threatening to kill him. (HT File)
The gangsters had demanded 1 crore ransom from a contractor in Muktsar, threatening to kill him. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Sukhmander Singh, Lakhvir Singh and Sarwan Singh, had posed as aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extract money from the contraction. One of the accused, Sukhmander Singh, sustained a bullet injury in the exchange of fire and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tushar Gupta said police had received information that Sadhu Ram, a contractor at Setia Mills in Muktsar, got an extortion call in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

“The gangsters had demanded 1 crore ransom, threatening to kill him. After he approached the police, special teams were constituted and negotiations started with gangsters on behalf of Sadhu Ram,” said the SSP.

“The deal was struck at 15 lakh. When the trio came to collect the money, a police team intercepted them following which the gangsters opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired at them, leaving one gangster injured. All the accused were arrested and the injured was hospitalised,” he added.

As per preliminary investigations, one of the accused had worked for the complainant in the past. So far, no link with the Bishnoi gang has been found, the SSP added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On