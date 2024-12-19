Municipal polls: Mann seeks vote for AAP in Amritsar, Jalandhar

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Wednesday, holding roadshows and addressing public gatherings ahead of the municipal corporation elections. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at a roadshow in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

In Amritsar, Mann thanked the people for their support and assured them of AAP’s commitment to transforming the city into a world-class destination. Highlighting Amritsar’s historical and cultural importance as the “land of martyrs,” he outlined a comprehensive development plan focusing on electric buses, market modernisation, underground cabling, wastewater management, and economic growth.

Mann also emphasised boosting tourism to increase visitor stays, which would enhance local businesses and create economic opportunities.

Urging residents to vote for AAP, Mann stressed the importance of effective local governance in improving quality of life. “With an AAP-led municipal corporation, we can ensure swift resolution of the city’s problems,” he said.

The chief minister criticised the opposition parties for internal conflicts and neglecting public welfare, calling on voters to reject divisive politics and embrace AAP’s clean and progressive vision. “The broom is not just a button on the voting machine but a symbol of hope, change, and a better future for your children,” Mann said, appealing people to vote for the AAP on December 21.

In Jalandhar, Mann reiterated his party’s vision for development, pledging to address pollution, improve public transport with electric buses and modern charging stations, and revamp waste and sewage management systems.

The chief minister also promised to eliminate garbage mountains and enhance civic infrastructure to make the city cleaner and more livable if voted to power.

He emphasised that electing capable leaders is essential to resolving local issues and ensuring progress. He urged voters to choose candidates dedicated to public welfare, promising swift and efficient solutions to urban challenges under an AAP-led municipal corporation.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Mann said: “We do not take a share in sand mines, buses, and dhabas. We share the joys and sorrows of 3.5 crore people of Punjab.”