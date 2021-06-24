Museum: Portraits of Hindus killed during terrorism days on display at Durgiana Temple

A museum displaying portraits of Hindu political leaders, activists and civilians killed by militants besides prominent persons from the community who played an important role in the history of the undivided Punjab was inaugurated at the Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Dugiana Temple committee president Ramesh Sharma said the unique museum named ‘Punjab Da Gaurav’ is a blend of all colours of the undivided Punjab.

“The museum depicts many historic events with which our young generation is not familiar. It tells tales of the 1947 Partition. It also has portraits and brief life sketches of the great Hindus who attained martyrdom while fighting the cruel Mughal rulers. Our young generation knows only a few freedom fighters who hailed from the undivided Punjab. This museum is an effort to make people aware of many little-known freedom fighters”, said Ramesh Sharma.

Committee general secretary Arun Khanna said, “The museum also showcases the historic Hindu shrines situated in Pakistan. Scientists, film artists and sportsmen have also found a place in it. People should know about Punjabi Hindus who sacrificed everything for service of the country.”

The gallery is in the vicinity of the Harbans Lal Khanna Samarak, the BJP’s district-level office. The memorial was built in the memory of Harbans Lal Khanna, the Amritsar BJP chief and former MLA, who was killed by suspected militants before Operation Bluestar in 1984. Khanna’s portrait has also been put up in the gallery.