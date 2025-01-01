Musical extravaganza mark New Year celebrations in Kashmir

Like last year, the New Year ushered in celebrations and musical extravaganza at the iconic Lal Chowk in summer capital Srinagar and at some tourist resorts like Gulmarg. All decked Lal Chowk during the New Year eve in Srinagar. (HT Photo)

Dozens of people, many of them tourists, had gathered in the city centre around the clock tower on Tuesday night to welcome the year 2025.

“Lal Chowk, Srinagar, right now! New Year celebrations are in full swing! Locals and tourists are dancing and singing in joy. These late-night visuals from Kashmir stand as a testament to change—peace and normalcy are making a strong statement! Happy New Year! #2025newyear,” said a twitter handle going by the name of Fatima Dar, which also shared a video of the celebrations.

The Lal Chowk was all decked up with lights and coupled by high decibel music as people sang their hearts out amid a musical event.

The revamped Clock Tower at Lal Chowk has become Srinagar’s new tourist attraction after its inauguration last year. The area holds a significant place in Kashmir politics and its tumultuous history. During the peak of militancy, it was often a place of expressing competing ideologies related to diverse and divided Kashmir politics.

Army also extended new year wishes to people.

“The Chinar Corps extends warm greetings and best wishes to all ranks, veterans, families, civil defence employees and the citizens of Kashmir on the occasion of NewYear2025. May the New Year bring boundless unity, endless joy and prosperity to all, “ said the Corps on X.

The ski resort of Gulmarg was also lit with fireworks to welcome the new year amid the minimum temperature of -8.9 degree Celsius.

“This is so amazing to be here on the new year. It is cold but heavenly and we have specifically come here to celebrate,” said Amit, a tourist from Delhi enjoying amid a vast expanse of snow.

This time there were no government sponsored celebrations owing to the official mourning period from December 26 to January 1 on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“There was no official celebration on new year in Gulmarg but the hoteliers had arranged celebrations for their occupants. The Gulmarg was 100% occupied on new year, “ said Bilal Ahmad, assistant director tourism.