To mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin flagged off the party’s 16-day ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Raipur Rasoolpur village in Jalandhar on Wednesday. The yatra is part of the party’s Dalit outreach initiative to connect with the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. (HT File)

The yatra will culminate at Varanasi, the birth place of Guru Ravidas on December 3, after covering nearly 2,500 km spanning seven states and union territories.

Addressing the gathering after meeting Sant Niranjan Dass at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a key Ravidassia community sect in the Doaba region, Nabin said the BJP’s main goal is to take positive strides toward building a “Viksit Punjab.” He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” cannot be fulfilled without the development of Punjab.

Party’s Dalit outreach initiative

The BJP’s focus on the dera is viewed in political circles as a strategy to build its base among the Ravidassia community ahead of the state assembly polls. The yatra is part of the party’s Dalit outreach initiative to connect with the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Punjab has the highest SC population, with Dalits constituting around 32% of the state’s population. Their influence is particularly strong in the Doaba region, where they make up nearly 45% of the population.

The AAP government’s “reverse countdown has begun”, Nabin said, alleging that people of Punjab were being used as an “ATM” for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and public funds were being spent on the party while the state’s coffers were empty.

Says even protectors of law ‘not safe’

“Even the protectors of law were not safe in the state. We have seen how police stations and police personnel have come under attack. There is no rule of law,” he said.

“Instead of coming up with concrete policy measures to eradicate drugs from Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is looking for one youth, whom he could make a crorepati under his new scheme ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’. In the name of distributing freebies and welfare schemes, the AAP has made the Punjab exchequer empty,” Nibin said.

Taking a dig at AAP’s Yudh Nashian Virudh, Nabin said, “The party had pledged to make Punjab drug-free. But it seems they also made a vow not to fulfil their own promise.”

Lashing out at the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Nabin contrasted Prime Minister Modi’s global outreach bringing investments and glory to India with Rahul’s speeches abroad questioning Indian democracy.

Before flagging off the yatra, Nabin offered prayers at the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Mandir in Jalandhar.

BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, “This yatra is not a political exercise, but a devotional effort to carry Guru Sahib’s ideology to every household and every stratum of society across Punjab.”

Over the past year, the BJP has focused its Punjab outreach on the dera. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jalandhar twice this year—celebrating Guru Ravidas’s 649th birth anniversary in February and launching a Chheharta-Varanasi train in July.

Chargesheet panel to launch drive from CM’s turf : Jakhar

Following the first meeting of the Punjab BJP’s chargesheet committee, former state BJP president and committee chairman Sunil Jakhar said the panel will create a platform for residents to share their grievances. “The campaign would begin from Dhuri, the home constituency of CM Mann,” he said.