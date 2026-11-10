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Nandini named in all three India squad for South Africa tour

Earlier this year, Nandini created history by becoming the first cricketer from the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) to be named in India’s Test squad for the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 07:37:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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City pacer Nandini Sharma has earned another major recognition, finding a place in the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa in December 2026. The tour will feature a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The tour will conclude with three T20Is, scheduled to be played in Benoni and Potchefstroom. (HT File)
The tour will conclude with three T20Is, scheduled to be played in Benoni and Potchefstroom. (HT File)

India will begin the tour with the Test match at Gqeberha from December 9, followed by ODIs in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein. The tour will conclude with three T20Is, scheduled to be played in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Earlier this year, Nandini created history by becoming the first cricketer from the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) to be named in India’s Test squad for the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Although she is yet to make her Test debut, her latest selection marks another significant milestone in her promising career and underlines her growing stature in Indian women’s cricket.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Nandini Named In All Three India Squad For South Africa Tour
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