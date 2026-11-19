The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday rejected the bail of an accused in a suspected narco-terror conspiracy case being investigated by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), officials said. The officials said the court rejected the bail plea of Basharat Ali Poswal and the trial against him would continue.

The SIA described the development as a significant victory in its fight against narco-terrorism. The officials said the court rejected the bail plea of Basharat Ali Poswal and the trial against him would continue.

“The court today rejected the bail application of an accused in a serious case that combines narcotics trafficking, unlawful activities and conspiracy against the state, “ the agency spokesperson said.

Poswal, a resident of Tad, Karnah in Kupwara, who is presently residing at Bemina, Srinagar, is facing prosecution in an FIR registered under Sections 8-A, 27-B and 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 13, 18, 39 and 40 of the UAPA and Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Together, these charges allege a grave nexus between drug trafficking and activities aimed at waging war against the nation, “ the spokesperson said.

After Poswal filed the bail application, the court directed the prosecution to file objections.

The SIA Kashmir responded with detailed objections opposing bail.

“The matter was argued over several hearings. The case was firmly contested, setting out the gravity of the allegations, the nature of the offences and the strict statutory bars that govern bail in cases under the UAPA and the NDPS Act, “ the spokesperson said.

The agency said charges against all the accused persons in the main case were framed by an order on July 15 this year, and the case is now listed for recording of prosecution evidence.