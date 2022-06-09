National Cancer Survivors’ Day: Mohandai Oswal Hospital offers hope to cancer patients in Ludhiana

Mohandai Oswal Hospital on Wednesday observed National Cancer Survivors’ Day to celebrate the life of all brave and courageous cancer survivors.

The hospital celebrated the day with cancer survivors to they could share their journey and offered hope and inspiration to those who have been newly diagnosed with the disease.

Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Singh said post-cancer care is equally important and one must adopt positive lifestyle practices to lead a healthy life.

The cancer specialists of the hospital informed that the most common cancers that affect people of India are lung, breast, cervical, neck, brain, colorectal, and blood cancers.