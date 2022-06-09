Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / National Cancer Survivors’ Day: Mohandai Oswal Hospital offers hope to cancer patients in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

National Cancer Survivors’ Day: Mohandai Oswal Hospital offers hope to cancer patients in Ludhiana

Mohandai Oswal Hospital celebrated the National Cancer Survivors’ Day in Ludhiana with cancer survivors to they could share their journey and offered hope and inspiration to those who have been newly diagnosed with the disease
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh at Mohandai Oswal Hospital to mark National Cancer Survivors’ Day in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh at Mohandai Oswal Hospital to mark National Cancer Survivors’ Day in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Mohandai Oswal Hospital on Wednesday observed National Cancer Survivors’ Day to celebrate the life of all brave and courageous cancer survivors.

The hospital celebrated the day with cancer survivors to they could share their journey and offered hope and inspiration to those who have been newly diagnosed with the disease.

Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Singh said post-cancer care is equally important and one must adopt positive lifestyle practices to lead a healthy life.

The cancer specialists of the hospital informed that the most common cancers that affect people of India are lung, breast, cervical, neck, brain, colorectal, and blood cancers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out