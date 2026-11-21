Jammu: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug trafficking network supplying psychotropic substances from New Delhi to the Kashmir Valley, arresting four people in a joint operation by its Jammu and Delhi zonal units, officials said on Saturday.

The consignment of tablets, capsules, and bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau during raids in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo) more less

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Investigators are now tracing the backward linkages of the seized codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) to pinpoint where and how it was diverted from legitimate pharmaceutical supply chains.

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Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB, Jammu, team intercepted a Srinagar-bound passenger bus near the Mada toll plaza at Chenani in Udhampur district in the early hours of November 16. The NCB recovered roughly 7kg of codeine-based cough syrup from a passenger hailing from Bhaderwah in Doda district.

Following the seizure, the bureau registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Subsequent leads in the Valley led to the arrest of the suspected principal recipient, a resident of Anantnag district.

Tracking the supply chain back to the national capital, joint NCB teams apprehended operators linked to the Delhi leg of the syndicate on November 18 and recovered another 356 bottles of CBCS.

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{{^usCountry}} “Further investigation led the agency to a clandestine godown operating out of rented premises in Shahdara. Searches conducted on November 18 and 19 resulted in the recovery of more than five lakh tablets, capsules, and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations,” an NCB spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Further investigation led the agency to a clandestine godown operating out of rented premises in Shahdara. Searches conducted on November 18 and 19 resulted in the recovery of more than five lakh tablets, capsules, and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations,” an NCB spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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The seized stock contained regulated substances, including tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam, and codeine.

Officials said the probe follows the bureau’s network-centric enforcement approach, targeting upstream suppliers, downstream distributors, and the financial channels sustaining the syndicate to choke off illicit supply at the source.