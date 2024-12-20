Nearly five years after they were closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the gates of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal will open for general public for morning and evening walk from Friday. NDRI gates to open for public after five years for walk. (HT File)

The disclosure was made by local BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand during a press conference here, in the presence of district BJP president Brij Bhushan Gupta and others.

He said that the gates of the institute will be open for public, every day from 5 am to 7 am and from 5 pm to 7:30 pm for walk within the limited area decided by the authorities.

“The people of the city were demanding for a long time to open the gates and understanding the sentiments, the local leaders had placed this demand before Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chauhan on his recent visit, after which the NDRI administration has now given its approval to open the gate on 20 December 2024 on the basis of certain conditions,” he added.

The MLA appealed to the public to ensure compliance with the conditions of NDRI.

Later in an official order, the Chief Administrative Officer of the institute wrote to Deputy Commissioner that the premises will be opened on a trial basis for a period of three months, and it will be reviewed after that.

In 2021-22, as the Covid restrictions eased, the institute refused to open gates for the public, citing presence of highly delicate dairy apparatus, livestock, expensive infrastructure, and student hostels.

However, to provide space for walk twice in a day around NDRI, one side of the old GT road was earmarked by the administration that led to traffic congestion and accidents due to wrong side driving.