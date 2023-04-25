Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Nepalese man gets 20-year jail for raping 16-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

A local court has sentenced a Nepalese national to 20 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old girl in February 2022.

The accused was booked under Sections 363, 366-A, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Shutterstock)
The convict, Jeevan Chaudhary, who currently lives in Mohali, was also fined 55,000 by the court of additional session judge Ranjan Kumar.

The court also awarded jail terms for other offences, including kidnapping and illegal confinement of a minor, which will run concurrently with the 20-year sentence.

As per prosecution’s case, the girl’s father had complained to the police that on February 10, he and his wife were working at a poultry farm. On returning home, they could not find their daughter. Later, they realised that their acquaintance, Jeevan Chaudhary, was also missing, following which they approached the police with the suspicion that he had kidnapped their daughter.

Chaudhary was arrested three days later and the girl was rescued. After her medical examination, the accused was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

