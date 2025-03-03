Commercial spaces in Mohali are set to become more bustling and vibrant with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) set to establish a new shopping street in Sectors 85, 86, 88 and 89. New shopping street coming up in Mohali

GMADA has invited ₹68-crore tenders for the development of various commercial pockets, pertaining to civil, public health and electrical works. This stretch, known as PR-11 road, already features five rotaries constructed by the development authority on the 150-foot-wide, six-lane road.

The development authority will construct a total of 289 showrooms and shops in the commercial pockets of the said sectors, running parallel to Airport Road. The authority will also develop hotel and petrol pump sites in Sectors 85 and 88, including a five-star hotel in Sector 88.

Moreover, GMADA has already allotted 28 acres for the construction of a medical college in Sector 81, also on PR-11.

“These showrooms and shops will be of bigger size of over 330 square yards like on the Madhya Marg in Chandigarh. This market or the shopping street will be a major boost for the PR-11 road and will ease pressure on Airport Road (PR-7). We have already developed residential hubs in these sectors and will also complete the studio apartments. The new markets will benefit the locals as they won’t have to travel longer distances for shopping,” a senior GMADA officer said, adding that these commercial pockets will be developed by December-end, along with parking and service lanes.

After developing these markets, GMADA will hold an e-auction to sell the showrooms and shops. As per GMADA, a total of 57 shops and showrooms will be developed in Sector 85; 73 in Sector 86; 90 in Sector 88; and 69 in Sector 89.