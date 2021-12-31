New Year celebrations set to be muted in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula amid curbs

With Covid cases on the surge, New Year celebrations are set to be muted in the tricity, with the administrations of all three cities bringing in restrictions to curb gatherings.

No access to public places for partially vaccinated in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has decided to only allow fully vaccinated people to enter establishments, such as hotels, clubs, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, museums, threaters and other public places from December 31.

As per the order, only those adult guests and staff, who are fully vaccinated (have had the second dose) or who are not yet qualified for the second dose as per health protocol, are to allowed inside the premises of various establishments

The order, which was earlier set to be implemented from January 1, has been advanced by a day. In case of violation of this order, the owners of the establishments will be made to shell out ₹5,000 as fine, and may also face action as per law.

President of the Chandigarh restaurants and hotels association and proprietor of Hotel Metro in Sector 43, Arvinder Pal Singh, said, “The administration hasn’t sent us any special directions for New Year’s eve. However the recent spike in cases has had some effect on our business and led to cancellations. “

A special ‘Lady Police Squad’ has been formed under the supervision of four inspectors to assist women/girls in the city. Chandigarh police has deployed 1,800 police personnel on duty.

Only fully vaccinated allowed at New Year parties in Mohali

In Mohali, meanwhile, the administration has decided to only allow fully vaccinated or people with a negative RTPCR report, not older than 72 hours, to attend New Year Parties.

Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said, “Both doses have also been made mandatory for employees and office-bearers of malls, restaurants, salons, discos and gyms in the district. The owner and management of the party venue will be responsible in lapses in implementing the orders.”

Mohali senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal, said, “We will not allow any hooliganism. All eateries have been asked to close by 11 pm and no one will be allowed post-midnight to ensure that no law-and-order situation arises.” He added that 1,100 police personnel, including 20 gazetted officers and SHOs of all the police stations, will be on duty.

Night curfew, heavy police deployment in Panchkula

Panchkula residents will have to celebrate New Year’s eve at their homes only, as the city will be under night curfew from 11pm to 5am.

DPRO Vinay Vats said “No relaxation has been given by the DC. The night curfew will start at 11pm and no one will be allowed to roam outside.”

Police barricades have been set up at 42 places, wherein over 500 policemen will be deployed.

DCP Mohit Handa said: “People must follow Covid-19 norms and not indulge in any nuisance. Also, people should keep in mind the night curfew imposed by the state government.”