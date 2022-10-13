Next 48 hours crucial for army assault dog wounded in Anantnag encounter

Doctors at the army veterinary hospital in Srinagar are working hard to save the army assault dog, ‘Zoom’, who received two gunshot wounds during an encounter in South Anantnag on Monday.

Two militants were killed in the encounter at Tangpawa village while as many soldiers and Zoom were wounded.

Zoom is currently being treated by a team of vets and doctors at the army veterinary hospital and despite critical injuries, they are hopeful the dog will be fine in the next few days.

“Zoom sustained serious injuries and is still not out of danger, but we are hopeful the dog will survive through next two days, which are very crucial,” a senior army officer said.

“The assault dog was shot twice and is quite critical,” he added.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps took to Twitter to wish to Zoom a speedy recovery.

“Army assault dog Zoom critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery (sic),” it tweeted. The corps also shared pictures of Zoom on its social media handle.

Many army officials and civilians praised Zoom and wished him speedy recovery while hailing his bravery.

Officials said vets performed a successful surgery on the dog and termed his condition stable. “The dog is being regularly examined and kept under the observation of a team of doctors round the clock,” they added.

‘Zoom highly trained to locate, bring down enemies’

The army said that Zoom has been highly trained to locate and bring down terrorists during operations.

It said during an operation on Monday, the assault dog was given direction to clear the house where two militants were hiding in Kokernag area of Anantnag. During the operation, the dog sustained two bullet injuries, they added.

Earlier in July, an elite assault dog, AXEL, was killed during an operation in Wanigam area of Baramulla district. The sniffer dog was killed during an operation in which one militant was also neutralised and three security force personnel were injured.

The army has several dog squads that are highly trained in the Kashmir units and these canines handled by trainers are used during operations against militants and also during road opening party duties in the morning and late hours.

Even some trained dogs are also kept at the camps near the Line of Control to trace the movement of the infiltrators during odd hours.