NGOs, Sikh bodies lead relief, rescue efforts across state

Scores of Sikh organisations, religious deras, other NGOs, and local people are working in close coordination with government agencies in carrying out relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Punjab. Volunteers distributing relief material to the flood victims in Gurdaspur on Friday. (HT)

In almost all the flood-affected districts, including Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, and Amritsar, volunteers of the humanitarian bodies, including Khalsa Aid, Global Sikh Aid, United Sikhs, Kalgidhar Trust Baru Sahib, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Akaal Aid, have set up camps to extend the aid along with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other local social bodies.

Khalsa Aid and Global Sikh Aid were part of the operation during which over 400 students and staffers trapped in the flooded Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were rescued.

“Such missions have always remained a priority for us. We remain committed to serving the people of Punjab in this time of crisis. Our teams are working day and night to ensure that every affected family receives timely support”, said Ravi Singh, CEO of the Khalsa Aid, a global humanitarian body.

Amritpal Singh, director, Punjab Chapter of United Sikhs, said, “We have been working since the crisis began in Ferozepur district. When the situation turned grim in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts, we sent our team to these districts as well. Apart from providing food and cattle feed, we are extending medical aid. We have a team of doctors and medical practitioners. As per our planning, we will not stop after the water recedes”.

Amritsar-based ‘Akal Purakh Ki Fauj’ also deployed its volunteers in the flooded areas. Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) deployed its local functionaries to extend the aid under the leadership of Manjit Singh Bhoma, head of the Punjab team of the panel.

Rank and file of political parties, mainly Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), are also active in helping the people.

Above all, common people are taking part in the sewa, bringing langar from their villages on tractor-trailers and other relief material for the victims. “Every kind of assistance is being given from our gurdwara”, said Sukhwinder Singh, head of gurdwara at Agwan village in Dera Baba Nanak.

All the historic gurdwaras and religious deras have set up relief centres for the victims. Baba Sukha Singh-led Kar Sewa organisation from Tarn Taran was a the forefront in strengthening the dhussi bundh and filling the breach in the embankment of the Sutlej river.