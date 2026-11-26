Shimla: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) flagged high organic pollution at two locations in the Ashwani Khad catchment after a Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) report recorded a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) level of 22.4 mg/l at Combermere.

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board to continue tracing wastewater discharge sources in the Ashwani Khad catchment ahead of the March 5, 2027 hearing. (File photo) more less

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The observation came during a November 25 hearing in a suo motu case over media reports calling Ashwani Khad—a key water supply source for Shimla—one of the state’s most polluted rivers.

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Of the 25 monitoring sites, two stretches recorded high BOD levels: Lift Nullah near the waste-processing site (16mg/l) and Lift Nullah at Combermere (22.4 mg/l), pointing to heavy organic pollution loads. The report also found relatively high faecal coliform levels at some spots, which remained within prescribed limits but still warranted scrutiny.

The NGT had taken suo motu cognizance of reports alleging that unregulated industrial effluents, untreated sewage, and agricultural runoff were polluting Himachal rivers, with Ashwani Khad among the worst hit.

Formed by Churat Nallah and Jagroti Nallah, Ashwani Khad runs about 16km through Shimla district before entering Solan district at Sadhupul. While there is no industrial estate along the Shimla stretch, hotels, boarding schools and colleges, automobile workshops, a slaughterhouse, fruit and pickle units, and town drains and nallahs feed into the catchment across Shimla, Dhalli, Kasumpti, Vikasnagar, and nearby areas.

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{{^usCountry}} In a November 16 report, the HPSPCB mapped potential pollution sources, wastewater pathways, and 25 monitoring locations. During the hearing, its Shimla regional office acknowledged the report did not clarify whether the identified discharges were treated sewage or trade effluent, and sought time to clarify. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a November 16 report, the HPSPCB mapped potential pollution sources, wastewater pathways, and 25 monitoring locations. During the hearing, its Shimla regional office acknowledged the report did not clarify whether the identified discharges were treated sewage or trade effluent, and sought time to clarify. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal gave the Jal Shakti department two weeks to report progress on sewerage network construction and gave Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) two weeks to file its reply. It also ordered the HPSPCB to continue tracing sources—especially where BOD and faecal coliform levels are elevated—by checking discharge pathways and treatment plants, and to act against violations.

The next hearing is set for March 5, 2027.

STPs mostly satisfactory

Samples from the Dhalli, Lalpani, and Malyana sewage treatment plants (STPs) generally met norms for pH, BOD, COD, TSS, and faecal coliform, but total nitrogen at most plants failed NGT standards. A sample from the municipal corporation slaughterhouse at Krishna Nagar—linked to STP Lalpani—recorded a pH of 9.8, above the 5.5–9.0 limit.

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Catchment checks

The HPSPCB listed facilities for verification, including STPs at Dhalli, Malyana, and Lalpani, captive STPs of SJVNL and Himachal Estate, the Krishna Nagar slaughterhouse, APG University, AIIMS Chamiana, and automobile workshops. Monitoring covers 25 points across Jagroti, Bhattakufer, Churath, Lift, Kasumpti, and Koti nullahs and stretches of Ashwani Khad.

Meanwhile, SJPNL’s 3.1 MLD common STP at Dogra Bridge (Panthaghatti) was only about 10% complete as of a September 14, 2026 SJPNL letter, with completion targeted for March 2027.