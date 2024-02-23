NGT forms panel to check discharge of untreated sewage in Yamuna

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to check alleged discharge of untreated sewage in open or in a drain emerging in Yamuna by two private residential societies in Panipat and submit report within six weeks. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to check alleged discharge of untreated sewage in open or in a drain emerging in Yamuna by two private residential societies in Panipat and submit report within six weeks. (HT File Photo)

The bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad were hearing an application filed by activist Varun Gulati. The case will be heard again on May 1.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the order made available on Thursday, the green court said that the applicant has raised the grievance against two private residential societies in Panipat that the STP at their sites are not functioning, due to which the untreated sewage is being discharged in green belt or into the drain harming the environment.

“It is further alleged that with the help of the tractor tankers they collect and discharge their untreated sewage either into the green belt/open land or into the nearby drain no. 2 which goes and emerges directly into the Yamuna river. Further, the allegation is that the overflowed sewage gives a foul smell and they have not obtained the CTO and environmental clearance from the department concerned,” the order reads.

In view of the allegations, the court constituted a joint committee comprising of member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), deputy commissioner, Panipat, and representative of member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to visit the site, ascertain the correct position on the spot and the extent of violation and submit report within six weeks.