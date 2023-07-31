NHAI used ‘unscientific methods’ to construct Parwanoo-Solan NH: Shimla ex-dy mayor

CPI(M) leader and former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikender Singh Panwar has filed an FIR against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its associates, accusing them of using unscientific methods during the construction of a four-lane national highway between Parwanoo and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. A case has been registered against NHAI’s executing and planning officers based and GR Infra Projects, a company which executed the four-lane stretch from Parwanoo to Solan. (HT file photo)

Panwar emphasised that it was the responsibility of the NHAI and the construction company to ensure minimum damage to the hills during the project’s construction. He accused them of not consulting the geological department while preparing the project report, which he believes to be erroneous.

He alleges that the construction not only damaged the natural ecosystem but also resulted in significant loss of human lives and assets in the state.

Highlighting that the design of the cutting was flawed, Panwar said it was done vertically instead of in slopes, causing perpetual problems for the people.

The former deputy mayor and urban expert expressed that NHAI and the executing company should be tried for criminal neglect.

During the monsoon season every year, driving on Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane becomes a nightmarish experience for commuters due to multiple landslides. The four-lane gets blocked for traffic due to landslides and sometimes there is also loss of human lives and private property.

He said more such cases would be registered in Kullu and other parts of the state where there is sheer negligence by the agencies concerned and it has caused damages. “This is a kind of alarming bell in the region, we have seen in Kullu similar work has been done in Kullu also we are going to register another complaint,” he further added.

(With inputs from ANI)