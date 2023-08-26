Tarn Taran: NIA confiscates pro-Khalistan terrorist Landa’s property

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has ordered the confiscation of the property of absconding pro-Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa at his ancestral village Kirian near Harike in Tarn Taran district. As per the NIA court’s orders, passed under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the property of Landa in village Kirian, Tarn Taran, Punjab is confiscated to the state, said NIA officials.

The gangster-turned-terrorist, who as per reports has been living in Canada since 2017, has been named as the mastermind in several cases of terrorism, including the 2022 RPG attacks on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters and the Sarhali police station in Punjab, among other cases of terror attacks in India.

The NIA has also put up a notice on agricultural land.

“Land registered vide Khata no. 161, Khatoni no. 566, Khasta no. (27/10/244-0) in village Kiran, District Tarn Taran, Punjab, under the ownership of accused Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa (Proclaimed Offender) son of Niranjan Singh resident of village Harike, District Tarn-Taran, Punjah, an accused in NIA case no RC-37/22/NA/OLI stands confiscated to the State a/s 33(5) of UAPA Act 1967, by the orders of NIA Special Court, New Delhi dated 14.08.2023,” the notice read.

Landa was declared a proclaimed offender on July 27, 2023.

He was chargesheeted by the NIA on July 22, 2023, following investigations into his antecedents, which also include masterminding the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police SI Dilbagh Singh in August 2022. Initially involved in criminal and gangster-related activities, Landa has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada the chargesheet said.

He has been working for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist operative Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, the chargesheet added.

NIA is investigating the terror activities of chiefs, and members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations, such as the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), etc. It had registered a suo moto case (RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI) on August 20, 2022, and has, since then, initiated several actions to nab the terrorists and foil their terrorist and secessionist anti-India designs.

Landa and other foreign-based pro-Khalistan terrorists have been accused of smuggling terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use IEDs, along with other types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border.

They are also accused of being involved in carrying out terrorist activities in India, as per NIA investigations.

