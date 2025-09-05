NIRF Ranking 2025: PGI retains 2nd spot in medical category for 8th yr in row

For the eighth consecutive year, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, secured second rank in the medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Last year, PGI had scored 91.49 in TLR category, followed by 79.94 in RPC, 78.86 in graduation outcome, 67.87 in outreach and inclusivity and 68.37 in perception. (HT Photo)

Results for the 2025 year were announced on Thursday, in which PGI has scored 91.33 out of 100 in teaching, learning and resources (TLR), 82.92 in research and professional practices (RPC), 82.93 in graduation outcome, 67.42 in outreach and inclusivity and 69.72 in perception categories.

PGI director Dr Vivek Lal congratulated the entire institute fraternity and said, “This recognition is not just an accolade but a reflection of the institute’s unwavering commitment to patient care, medical education, and path-breaking research. I dedicate this achievement to the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, whose excellence has consistently kept PGIMER among the very best.”

In the 10th edition of the NIRF Rankings, PGIMER retained its second position among India’s leading medical institutions, with AIIMS, New Delhi securing the top spot, followed by CMC Vellore and NIMHANS at third and fourth positions respectively. PGI’s dean (academics) Dr RK Ratho received the award on behalf of the Institute at the New Delhi ceremony.

Last year, PGI had scored 91.49 in TLR category, followed by 79.94 in RPC, 78.86 in graduation outcome, 67.87 in outreach and inclusivity and 68.37 in perception.

In 2023, PGI has scored 88.53 out of 100 in teaching, learning and resources (TLR), 83.15 in research and professional practices (RPC), 79.79 in graduation outcome, 64.97 in outreach and inclusivity and 71.42 in perception.

The NIRF, launched in 2015 by the Union ministry of education (earlier MHRD), evaluates institutions based on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practices; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.