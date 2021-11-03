Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Niti Aayog meeting: UT admn pushes for Chandigarh Innovation Centre
chandigarh news

Niti Aayog meeting: UT admn pushes for Chandigarh Innovation Centre

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit chaired the meeting held to discuss various issues of the Chandigarh administration pending with central ministries
Chandigarh Innovation Centre aims to serve as a platform for collaborations between higher education, R&D institutions, industries, investors, startups and government agencies.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration on Tuesday took up the issue of setting up the Chandigarh Innovation Centre during a meeting with the Niti Aayog.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit chaired the meeting held to discuss various issues of the Chandigarh administration pending with central ministries. Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, adviser Kundan Kumar and deputy adviser Dr Biswanath Bishnoi were also present.

“The issue of setting up the Chandigarh Innovation Centre was raised. It is aimed to serve as a platform for collaborations between higher education, R&D institutions, industries, investors, startups and government agencies. It will lead to innovation-led growth and employment,” said a UT official, privy to the development.

The idea of the CIC was mooted by the administration a couple of years ago, but it didn’t get a positive response from the Centre and the project has remained in limbo since then.

During the meeting, the administrator also shared that Chandigarh has achieved most of the goals set by the Niti Aayog in the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2020-21, whereas there are certain issues that need attention at the central level.

RELATED STORIES

Enhancing the rate of monthly pensions for various groups, formation of 14 more Atal tinkering labs in schools, and release of subsidy for installation of rooftop solar power projects were also discussed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP