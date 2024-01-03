No headway in murder of Jalandhar DSP Dalbir Singh Deol

Mystery shrouded over killing of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh Deol as there is no headway in the matter. DSP Dalbir Singh Deol (File)

The police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 379-B (robbery) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act after a bullet injury mark was found on his body on Monday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Jalandhar police constituted a special investigation team headed by deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk for thorough investigation into the matter.

Cops collect CCTV footage

Police have collected CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place and also of the bus stand where the DSP’s acquaintances dropped him after New Year celebrations. In one of the videos, the deceased DSP could also be seen hiring an e-rickshaw.

The body with multiple injuries, including a bullet injury on the head, was found abandoned near a canal in Basti Bawa Khel on the outskirts of Jalandhar town in the morning.

Earlier, the police pursued the case as hit and run but by Monday evening, when the doctors physically examined the body in a mortuary at Jalandhar civil hospital, they found a bullet injury at the back of his head.

Probe on, vital clues gathered: DCP

DCP Virk said the investigation is still on as they have gathered vital clues in the matter. “Nothing concrete could be disclosed as of now. We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” he said.

One of the senior police officials said a section related to robbery has been added as the service revolver of the DSP was also missing post incident.

“As per the post-mortem report, the DSP was shot from point-blank range. We are looking into the robbery angle also. The family of the DSP said his car had met with an accident on December 28 at Jalandhar in which his car was damaged. On December 31, the owner of the garage, where his car was sent for repair, and another person, with whom the accident occurred visited him following which he accompanied them to Jalandhar from his village Khojewal in Kapurthala,” an official said.

As per available information, the forensic teams have recovered two empty cartridges of .9mm pistol from the crime spot.

Deol was posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar.

The negligence on the part of the investigation team also came to the fore as no physical verification of the body was carried out till Monday evening. “Prima facie, it appears that he was shot dead by his service revolver,” a police official said.

Deol was an Asian championship silver medalist in weightlifting in 1999 and silver medalist in the Commonwealth championship in the same year. He also won a gold medal in the South Asian Games. He was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2000.