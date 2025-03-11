Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No monument in Chandigarh has heritage status: Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2025 11:46 AM IST

The ministry’s response added that Chandigarh served as the capital of the erstwhile joint Punjab until 1966, yet no local monuments, archaeological sites, or ancient remains in the union territory have been conferred protected status under state laws

No monument in Chandigarh has been designated as a monument of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, clarified the Union ministry of culture in the Lok Sabha in a written reply to an unstarred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

MP Tewari’s question sought to ascertain the reasons for the absence of any legal heritage designation in Chandigarh. (File)
MP Tewari’s question sought to ascertain the reasons for the absence of any legal heritage designation in Chandigarh. (File)

The city, which is not listed as a heritage city, has also not received any state-level heritage designations under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964.

The ministry’s response added that Chandigarh served as the capital of the erstwhile joint Punjab until 1966, yet no local monuments, archaeological sites, or ancient remains in the union territory have been conferred protected status under state laws.

This comes despite the city’s reputation for its modernist architectural heritage, notably the Capitol Complex designed by Le Corbusier, which holds a niche UNESCO recognition but does not fall under any statutory protection framework in India. “Only the Capitol Complex has a non-statutory status in a niche UNESCO genre dealing with the works of Le Corbusier,” the statement said.

Tewari’s question sought to ascertain the reasons for the absence of any legal heritage designation in Chandigarh. In response, the government reiterated that while Chandigarh’s architectural legacy is widely acknowledged, no formal legal measures have been taken to designate monuments of either national or state importance within the city’s boundaries.

“The reply clearly shows that Chandigarh is not a heritage city and all the measures taken by Chandigarh administration in the name of heritage are a farce. There is no legal backing of the so called heritage status of the city,” said Manish Tewari.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On