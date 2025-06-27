No need to worry, we have sufficient energy reserves: Hardeep Puri

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday reassured that there is no reason to worry about energy count in wake of the conflict situation in the Middle East and that we have sufficient energy reserves to last for weeks. Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday reassured that there is no reason to worry about energy count in wake of the conflict situation in the Middle East and that we have sufficient energy reserves to last for weeks. (ANI File)

Interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh on Thursday, Puri said that India has diversified its energy resources and the global oil supply is much more than ever.

“Our Indian average consumption of oil is three times the global average. Because the economy is growing at a rate of 6.5% on an average, the consumption is also increasing. I have been saying this on record for the last many weeks now that there is no shortage of crude oil in the world. There is more and more crude oil coming from the market from the western hemisphere,” he said.

The United States is the largest producer, with 13 million barrels produced per day. They are going to add another 1.5 million barrels. Canada, Brazil, etc. So there is more oil coming to the market,” he added.

India is getting oil from Brazil, Guyana, Canada, the US and others too.