Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

No need to worry, we have sufficient energy reserves: Hardeep Puri

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh on Thursday, Puri said that India has diversified its energy resources and the global oil supply is much more than ever.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday reassured that there is no reason to worry about energy count in wake of the conflict situation in the Middle East and that we have sufficient energy reserves to last for weeks.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday reassured that there is no reason to worry about energy count in wake of the conflict situation in the Middle East and that we have sufficient energy reserves to last for weeks. (ANI File)
Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday reassured that there is no reason to worry about energy count in wake of the conflict situation in the Middle East and that we have sufficient energy reserves to last for weeks. (ANI File)

Interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh on Thursday, Puri said that India has diversified its energy resources and the global oil supply is much more than ever.

“Our Indian average consumption of oil is three times the global average. Because the economy is growing at a rate of 6.5% on an average, the consumption is also increasing. I have been saying this on record for the last many weeks now that there is no shortage of crude oil in the world. There is more and more crude oil coming from the market from the western hemisphere,” he said.

The United States is the largest producer, with 13 million barrels produced per day. They are going to add another 1.5 million barrels. Canada, Brazil, etc. So there is more oil coming to the market,” he added.

India is getting oil from Brazil, Guyana, Canada, the US and others too.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / No need to worry, we have sufficient energy reserves: Hardeep Puri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On