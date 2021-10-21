No new Covid case in Mohali again, five test positive in UT, Panchkula

Mohali district reported no fresh Covid-19 case on Wednesday, the fifth time this month.

Three people tested positive for the virus in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh, making tricity’s daily tally five, lower than seven on Tuesday.

Also, no virus-related death was reported for the 15th day in a row.

As many as 134 infections and five deaths have been recorded in the tricity in October so far, compared to 188 cases and seven casualties in the same period in September.

The latest cases in Chandigarh came from Sectors 8 and 48, and those from Panchkula from Sector 2 and Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload also lowered from 70 to 67 since Tuesday. Currently, 31 patients are still infected in Mohali, 24 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.

Health experts have cautioned that though the pandemic figures have been receding, Covid appropriate behaviour must not be disregarded, especially amid the festive season when the public movement intensifies, to keep the third wave at bay.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,312 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As many as 64,468 patients have been cured and 820 have died.

In Mohali, 68,788 people have been found infected till date and 1,068 have died, but 67,689 have recovered.

Panchkula’s total cases stand at 30,756, including 30,366 recoveries and 378 deaths.