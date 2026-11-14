No place in Himachal for those selling chitta: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday led the anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Mandi and appealed to the people of the state, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse and help make the state drug-free. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presents a prize to a participant during the Anti-Chitta Awareness Walkathon, in Mandi on Friday. (ANI)

The walkathon started from Paddal Ground, proceeded towards the bus stand and Seri Manch, and returned to Paddal Ground. A large number of students and local residents from across the district participated in the walkathon. On the occasion, the CM administered the anti-chitta pledge to the participants and urged them to remain alert and contribute actively to the campaign against drug abuse.

Addressing a public gathering at Paddal Ground, the CM said that the state government was taking strict and continuous action against the drug trade. He stressed that the problem could not be tackled through government and police action alone, and required the active support and cooperation of every section of society.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that there is no place in Himachal Pradesh for those who sell chitta and destroy the lives of our youth for money. The government had adopted a firm policy against those involved in the illegal drug trade and that strict legal action was being taken against drug peddlers and traffickers,” he said.

The CM said that during the present government’s tenure, 22 properties constructed on government land had been vacated and demolished. In addition, assets worth ₹92 crore, allegedly acquired through illegal drug activities, had been seized so far.

Seeking collective support, the CM said that the fight against drugs required the participation of every mother, father, teacher, panchayat, mahila mandal, yuva mandal and above all the youth of the state. He urged support of every section of society in this fight. “Today, I am entrusting this responsibility to the youth of the state,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the District Library building in Mandi, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹6.55 crore.