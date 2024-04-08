No visionary leader in INDIA bloc: CM Saini

Attacking the INDIA bloc, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that there is no visionary leader to lead the INDIA bloc and this group was formed to mislead people. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the rally at Tohana.

Addressing a rally at Fatehabad’s Tohana, Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given strong leadership to the nation and the entire world has seen India’s improving ties with other countries due to his better foreign policy and diplomacy.

“The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should think about the works done by his ancestors and how their decisions pushed the country backward. On the other hand, PM Modi has worked to unite the country by scrapping Article 370,” Saini added.

He further said that the last time when he visited Fatehabad as BJP’s state chief, people handed him over list of complaints. Now, he is visiting as chief minister and he will ensure that all the works are done.

Targeting Rahul Gandi, Haryana health minister Kamal Gupta said that Rahul should answer about the works done by his ancestors that have ‘weaken the country’.

“Rahul’s parents, grand-mother and great-grandfather had worked to weaken this country. Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru was responsible for the division of the nation and he imposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. China attacked India during Nehru’s regime and he could not do anything that time,” he alleged.

BJP candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar said that Prime Minister Modi has taken a pledge to make India ‘Vishwa guru’ and his victory will strengthen PM’s hand.

Farmers detained in Tohana

The farmers, moving towards the rally venue, were detained and then later released after the rally. Speaking on the same, farmer leader Mandeep Nathwan said that they came to ask 18 questions, including question regarding legal guarantee on the MSP, why Police stopped farmers from moving towards Delhi and police action on farmers and others, from CM.

“The police detained us and we will continue to protest against BJP and JJP leaders. Their entry in villages will be prohibited,” he added.

The farmers also protested the visit of BJP’s Sonepat candidate Mohan Lal Kaushik at Rohana village in Sonepat and Hisar candidate Ranjit Chautala at Pabra and Kanoh villages.