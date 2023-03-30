Nod to 4.8-cr project to boost fish farming in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner-cum-chairman district level committee, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) Surbhi Malik and Dalbir Singh, assistant director fisheries, Ludhiana, approved a project worth ₹4.89 crore to promote fisheries sector in the district. A meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss details about the ongoing activities related to the horizontal and vertical expansion of the fisheries sector in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo for representation)

A meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss details about the ongoing activities related to the horizontal and vertical expansion of the fisheries sector.

During the meeting, an action plan of ₹2.44 crore for the year 2023-24 and ₹2.45 crore for the next year 2024-25 (two-year total ₹4.89 crore) was presented. Discussions were also held to implement the action plan for the next two years, including introducing new areas under fish farming, insulated vehicles for transporting fish, ice box with three wheelers, ice box with motorcycle and ice box with bicycle.

The departmental officer said the main purpose of this scheme is to develop fisheries sector in the district, develop maximum employment opportunities for the youth and increase the income of farmers. As per the guidelines issued under PMMSY, 40% subsidy of unit cost will be sanctioned to general category beneficiaries and 60% of unit cost to schedule caste, schedule tribe and women. After a thorough discussion, the action plan was approved by the committee.