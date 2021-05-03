Non-essential services suspended in Chandigarh for a week, starting Tuesday

In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday clamped week-long restrictions in the city on the pattern of Punjab.

As per the fresh orders, there will be day time restrictions from 5pm on May 4 to 5am on May 11. The complete weekend lockdown will also continue during this period.

While there will be no restriction on inter-state movement, those entering Chandigarh without Covid negative reports or vaccine certificates will be subject to random testing.

As per the latest UT order, all shops selling non-essential items will remain closed. Recruitment exams, except those like UPSC, will be postponed.

Visitors entering government offices will also be required to produce vaccination certificates or Covid negative reports.

The decisions were taken in the Covid review meeting held here on Monday. In the meeting, chaired by the Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, there was a detailed discussion on the restrictive steps, including lockdown measures, taken by the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

“In view of the fact that Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, total sealing of borders will not be possible. It was also felt that a total lockdown for a long period will adversely affect the economy and may also lead to migration of labourers from the city, thereby causing massive disruption,” said a UT spokesperson.

Several previously imposed restrictions have been retained. All government offices and banks will work at 50% capacity. As far as possible, all private offices will ensure that their staff work from home. Public transport will run at 50% capacity.

The ban on cinema halls, gyms, spa, bar, swimming pool and coaching centres will continue. Sports complexes will also remain closed. Special permission can be given by secretary (sports) to athletes preparing for Olympics etc. Crowded places such as Sukhna Lake, museums, libraries, Rock Garden etc. will remain closed for public.

Restaurants, including cafes, coffee shops and eating joints will be allowed to provide only take away services. These won’t be allowed to offer sit-in services. Home deliveries will be allowed till 9pm.

The complete ban on all social, cultural, sports and political gatherings will continue. Gathering for occasions such as marriages will be restricted to 50 and for cremation/funeral, it will be 20 persons.

Schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed. However, teaching staff will be required to come as per detailed instructions to be issued by the education department.

Meanwhile, all hospitals, nursing homes and health-related facilities like testing laboratories etc. will function normally. Shops selling essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, meat and mobile repair are also allowed to run as normal.