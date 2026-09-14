Non-functional lights, inundation, stench plague Panchkula traffic park

The Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 12 has been lying in a state of neglect for years, with broken garbage bins, non-functional high-mast and streetlights, water stagnation and foul smell from an open sewage drain flowing nearby, local residents said.

Residents highlight broken garbage bins, foul smell emanating from an open sewage drain nearby. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Visitors are also forced to share a common toilet, as the facility meant for women has allegedly been occupied by a gardener for several years. Residents said the gardener has been staying in the toilet, where household items, utensils and other belongings are stored. The situation has raised safety concerns, particularly among women, as male visitors are left with no option but to use the common toilet.

Colonel AL Bakshi (retd), a local resident and frequent visitor to the park, said the facility had become a hub for anti-social elements after dark. He alleged that there had been several instances of eve-teasing and misbehaviour with girls at night. He called for regular police patrolling and deployment of a dedicated security guard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The park, developed to impart traffic education to children, was inaugurated in April 2002 by then chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Col Bakshi also raised concerns over the open sewage drain near the park, saying it causes a foul smell and leads to stagnant pools that could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The park, developed to impart traffic education to children, was inaugurated in April 2002 by then chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Col Bakshi also raised concerns over the open sewage drain near the park, saying it causes a foul smell and leads to stagnant pools that could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The walking tracks are broken at several places, while damaged benches have made it difficult for senior citizens and other visitors to rest. A high-mast light and several streetlights are also non-functional, leaving the park poorly lit after sunset, he said.

A deep pit measuring around 25 feet by 3 feet behind a nearby house also poses an accident risk, residents said. Broken garbage bins, a leaking underground water pipeline and poor upkeep of the green spaces have further added to the problems.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The maintenance of the park is the responsibility of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA).

Colonel BL Vohra (retd) alleged that although two gardeners have been assigned to the park, they are rarely seen performing their duties there. He urged the authorities to inspect the site and restore its sanitation, infrastructure, lighting, security and overall upkeep.

Ram Kumar Sharma, SDE (Civil), PMDA, said sewage drains in Panchkula were being beautified under the Jal Dhara project. He added that the damaged walking track would be inspected and repaired, if required.

Gulshan Kumar, SDE (electrical), said an estimate for repairing the non-functional lights had been sent and the lights would be repaired. Officials said the other issues would also be looked into.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}