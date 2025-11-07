Normal flight ops to resume at Chandigarh airport on Nov 7

In major relief for air passengers, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is set to resume normal flight operations from November 7, marking the end of partial closures that disrupted air travel for nearly two weeks. The airport will continue to remain closed between 11 pm and 5 am overnight to facilitate the final phase of runway upgrade work. (File)

With majority of the runway repair work completed, regular domestic and international flight schedules will now operate throughout the day.

However, the airport will continue to remain closed between 11 pm and 5 am overnight to facilitate the final phase of runway upgrade work. Officials said this limited night closure will not affect routine flight schedules, as the first flight typically departs around 5.30 am and the last one lands shortly after midnight.

An airline operator said, “We didn’t receive many bookings during the closure period, leading to several grounded flights. With the resumption of full-day operations, we expect passenger traffic to pick up again.”

3 flights operate on last day of closure

On the final day of the restricted schedule, only three flights operated from the airport. The first to arrive was IndiGo flight (6E-6290) from Mumbai, which landed at 6.35 am and left at 7.10 am as flight 6E-6296.

The second, an Air India flight (AI-1743) from Delhi, arrived at 7.51 am and departed at 8.43 am as flight AI-1862. The third and final flight was IndiGo (6E-6015) from Delhi, which reached at 10.15 am and took off at 10.45 am for the return journey as 6E-6002.

According to the revised Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the Indian Air Force, between October 26 and November 6, flight operations were permitted only from 5 am to 12 pm, with a closure from 12 pm to 5 am for runway work. From November 7 to November 18, the airport will operate between 5 am and 11 pm, followed by a night closure until 5 am.

The restrictions are due to Polymer Modified Emulsion (PME) work being carried out to strengthen and extend the lifespan of the runway. PME coating enhances surface durability, improves friction and minimises maintenance needs, making it crucial for handling heavier aircraft and increasing flight safety.

During closure hours, only rotary-wing aircraft (helicopters) are permitted to operate, subject to prior clearance from air traffic control.

The resumption of full-day operations has come as a respite to passengers, especially frequent fliers and business travellers who had to re-route through Delhi during the restricted period. Travel agencies have also reported a rise in bookings due to the ongoing wedding season.

Airport officials said once the PME work concludes by November 18, the airport will return to 24-hour operations, ensuring improved flight safety and operational efficiency.