Northern Army Commander briefs J&K CM on security situation along the border

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 15, 2025 07:42 AM IST

This is the first time when a senior army commander called the J&K chief minister and apprised him about situation

Chief minister Omar Abdullah was briefed about the security situation and recent development by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah with General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, in Srinagar. (ANI)
J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah with General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, in Srinagar. (ANI)

The Lieutenant General met Omar in Srinagar on Tuesday, shared Omar on X on Wednesday. “Yesterday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, called on me and briefed about the prevailing security situation and recent developments along the LoC and other border areas. He was accompanied by Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 15 Corps. Our forces are doing a commendable job in protecting the nation,” Omar wrote on X.

This is the first time when a senior army commander called the J&K chief minister and apprised him about situation. Since the India-Pakistan war like situation, Omar Abdullah has been visiting all the places in J&K and meeting people affected people and families affected.

