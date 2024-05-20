Not informed about party programmes, alleges Tosham MLA Kiran

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress state chief Udai Bhan and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh candidate Rao Dan Singh of not informing her regarding the party’s programmes in Bhiwani district and her constituency. Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry (HT File)

Addressing the media at her residence in Bhiwani, Kiran Choudhry claimed party’s candidate Rao Dan Singh is not picking up her calls and even not informing her and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, about party’s programmes.

“Even Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan held many rallies in Bhiwani district but none of them informed me and Shruti. Yesterday, Deepender and Rao Dan Singh had held a programme in my constituency and he did not pick up despite me calling him thrice,” she alleged.

She further alleged that she is unsure about what message Hooda and Udai Bhan want to convey to the public by not calling her to the party’s programme.

“They had made a plan to eliminate me politically but this will be decided by the voters. I accompanied Rao Dan Singh when he opened office in the Tosham assembly segment and since then he has not contacted me. We are canvassing for the party but the Rao Dhan Singh, Hooda and Udai Bhan are giving a push for factionalism,” she alleged.

She further said both Congress and BJP candidates were paying tributes to her father-in-law, late Bansi Lal and husband, late Surender Singh, for votes and none of them ever visited their memorials.

Despite repeated attempts, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress state chief Udai Bhan and party candidate Rao Dan Singh could not be reached for comment.