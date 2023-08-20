Connect to roots to stand tall, be of value to society

Without strong roots, one cannot sustain oneself. Trees can’t be nourished by watering their leaves or decorating their branches. They thrive and become of value when their roots are deep and strong. With strong roots, trees stand tall against adverse weather, provide shelter to birds and shade to passers-by.

For lasting happiness, you need the knowledge of the inner world. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In life also, most of us are busy extending, and decorating, our branches and have forgotten to tap into the nourishment from within. We need to connect to our roots to stand tall. Every culture and family tradition is valuable, and we should be proud of our roots and stay connected to it. There is a reason why we are born into a particular family, country, and faith. Our DNA is already programmed when we are born, and connecting with our traditions and values nourishes our personality easily, establishing strong roots. Imitation of other cultures and traditions leads to anxiety, be original. Connecting to your roots leads to the unfoldment of your personality.

Yoga is not just about swinging arms and legs or twisting the body; it requires strong roots to flourish. Yoga means to connect. Our outer manifestation cannot be brilliant and sustainable without inner nourishment through inner connection. To connect, we need two points, and the starting point must be from within.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We are part of this world, and the type of world we see and create depends on the inner nourishment and quality of the roots we develop. Those who do not connect within cannot see a positive world. If the roots are strong, you can stand tall in changing times. Adapt to change, but stay connected within.

The world is tilting towards chaos, and the advent of artificial intelligence has led to machines taking control, leading us towards a helpless life.

To regain control of our lives and sit in the driver’s seat, we must take responsibility. No matter how brilliant the material world appears, it leads to diminishing returns on our investment. To achieve bountiful and lasting returns, we must bring ourselves back to the centre stage and become the heroes of our own lives. Lord Shri Krishna beautifully expresses this:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bandhur atmatmanas tasya yenatmaivatmana jitah anatmanas tu shatrutve vartetatmaiva shatru-vat 6.6

(For those who have conquered the mind, it is their friend. For those who have failed to do so, the mind works like an enemy).

We do not need to keep searching for external friends. Rather, look out for the friend within. One who connects within and finds nourishment is always happy and becomes an asset to the world. A person connected within is at ease in any situation. The wise don’t react to every situation, they respond only when required. Make your mind your friend.

On the other hand, someone who only lives in the external world becomes an enemy to oneself and a burden to others. Our scriptures urge us to live a brilliant life and become a source of inspiration for others. For this, we need knowledge of both our inner and outer worlds. You’re not here to drag on, rather thrive and celebrate life. For lasting happiness, you need the knowledge of the inner world. Get the inspiration from within.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidyam cavidyamcayastadvedobhayam saha | avidyaya mrtyum tirtva vidyayamrtamasnute ||Ishavasya Upanishad11 ||

(He who simultaneously knows both vidya (knowledge of inner world/eternal science) and avidya (knowledge of material world/science of change) gets over death by avidya and attains immortality by vidya).

Our parents and educational institutions provide us with the knowledge of the changing science, which is useful for survival. However, the knowledge of the inner world makes our personalities brilliant. Only those who possess knowledge of both worlds can lead a meaningful life and bring order to the world. The world looks to such people for leadership.

So, enrich your personality. Discover the happiness within. Invest time for yourself and strengthen your roots. Become a strong tree that gives shelter to birds and animals and offers shade to those scorched in the journey life. Reflect and be of value for others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

vasudevakriyayoga@gmail.com

The writer is the Melbourne-based founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga.