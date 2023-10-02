Obesity poses a greater risk for cancer than tobacco consumption: Experts

Obesity poses a greater risk for cancer than tobacco consumption, emphasised experts during the 7th PGI Gastrointestinal Emergencies Update programme organised by the department of gastroenterology at PGIMER on Sunday. The 7th PGI Gastrointestinal Emergencies Update programme organised by the department of gastroenterology is underway at PGIMER. (Getty image)

The national-level workshop that kick-started on September 30 will continue till October 2. The workshop focuses on appropriate and evidence-based management of emergencies related to gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Gastrointestinal emergencies are an important cause for morbidity and mortality globally.

In a conversation with HT, Dr Naresh Bhat, one of the resource persons at the workshop, who is a Bengaluru-based gastroenterologist and PGIMER alumnus, highlighted a significant shift in lifestyle.

This includes heightened meat consumption, decreased physical activity and alterations in cooking practices. Importantly, he stressed that obesity had emerged as a prominent risk factor for cancer, surpassing even tobacco use, emphasising the critical role of dietary decisions and physical fitness.

‘Early detection crucial for cure’

He emphasised that the cure rate for gastrointestinal cancer was exceptionally high, ranging from 95% to 98% when diagnosed at an early stage. However, it was frequently detected in advanced stages, only after patients had experienced significant weight loss and low blood levels.

Early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and improving the chances of curing gastrointestinal cancers, he said

Cancers in the esophagus and intestines, which rely on blood supply for growth, often exhibit visible cancer cells during endoscopy, and in many cases, they can be successfully removed through endoscopic procedures without the need for surgery.

Around 250 delegates attended the programme from across the country. The initial session focused on gastrointestinal bleeding.

This session was moderated by Dr Naresh Bhat, who advised that clinical assessment of the patient played an exceedingly important role in determining the speed of management and urgency of endoscopy.

He also educated the delegates about the pharmaceutical agents and endoscopy tools that help in controlling the ulcer bleeding. This was followed by a session on rectal bleeding. Dr Ramchandani from Hyderabad elucidated the important causes of lower gastrointestinal bleeding. Dr Anil Arora talked about the management of bleeding after initial endoscopic treatment of oesophageal varices.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed a speech by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal. He advised the resident doctors to keep the patient at the centre of their thoughts and work, adding that compassion and clinical judgment were the two important marks of a good doctor.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr Yogesh Chawla, former director, PGIMER, and Dr Kartar Singh, former director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.