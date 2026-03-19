Obstructing demolition at hotel: Ex-MP Rinku, former MLAs Angural, Beri among 24 booked

The Jalandhar police on Wednesday booked 24 Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, former MLAs Sheetal Angural and Rajinder Beri, for allegedly obstructing public servants on duty during the demolition of an ‘illegal’ portion of a hotel. Former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (HT File)

The Jalandhar MC on Tuesday evening demolished a portion of the hotel owned by Chopra Hotels Private Limited, an entity associated with the Punjab Kesari group. While Rinku and Angural belong to the BJP, Beri is from Congress.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from their duty), 221 (voluntarily obstructs a public servant from performing their official duties) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at New Baradari police station.

The police had detained the leaders at a local police station overnight and produced 18 of them in a local court on Wednesday morning, which granted them bail. Meanwhile, six leaders have applied for anticipatory bail. These leaders staged a protest against the demolition drive by the Jalandhar municipal corporation and police.

The demolition was carried out a day after the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed the petition filed by Chopra Hotels seeking relaxation in the building bylaws. The corporation officials claimed that the demolition drive was carried out according to the laws, as the canopy of the hotel and outer wall were illegally constructed on the encroached land.