Ojasvi, Sambhav bag top honours in Chandigarh golf meet

Ojasvi Diwan and Sambhav Aggarwal emerged as winners in category F for girls and boys, respectively, played during the junior/sub-junior pitch and putt golf meet at the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) on Saturday. The competition was held in a pitch and putt format on a stroke play basis. (HT file photo for representation)

As many as 50 young golfers took part in the meet. In category E, Sanvi Mahajan and Gitansh S Pathania were the winners in the girls’ and boys’ events, respectively. In the D category girls’ event, Madelyn Cavo won the top honours and Yashank Setia grabbed glory in the boys’ event.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the category C girls’ event, Aarushi Sharma was the winner and in the boys’ event, Ayaan Arora walked with the title. The competition was held in a pitch and putt format on a stroke play basis.