Sunday, May 26, 2024
Ojasvi, Sambhav bag top honours in Chandigarh golf meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2024 08:44 AM IST

As many as 50 young golfers took part in the meet; in category E, Sanvi Mahajan and Gitansh S Pathania were the winners in the girls’ and boys’ events, respectively; In the D category girls’ event, Madelyn Cavo won the top honours and Yashank Setia grabbed glory in the boys’ event

Ojasvi Diwan and Sambhav Aggarwal emerged as winners in category F for girls and boys, respectively, played during the junior/sub-junior pitch and putt golf meet at the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) on Saturday.

The competition was held in a pitch and putt format on a stroke play basis. (HT file photo for representation)
The competition was held in a pitch and putt format on a stroke play basis. (HT file photo for representation)

As many as 50 young golfers took part in the meet. In category E, Sanvi Mahajan and Gitansh S Pathania were the winners in the girls’ and boys’ events, respectively. In the D category girls’ event, Madelyn Cavo won the top honours and Yashank Setia grabbed glory in the boys’ event.

In the category C girls’ event, Aarushi Sharma was the winner and in the boys’ event, Ayaan Arora walked with the title. The competition was held in a pitch and putt format on a stroke play basis.

Sunday, May 26, 2024
